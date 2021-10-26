Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with patchy fog in the morning and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Drivers should turn on their low-beam headlights and use caution.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
A high of 86 is forecast, with winds gusting up to 21 miles per hour. The low tonight will be 75.
There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday. Between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall is possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.