Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
A low of 48 is forecast tonight and winds could gust up to 23 miles per hour.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny and cooler, with a high of 73 and a low of 56.
There is a 40% chance of showers Thursday, increasing to an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.