Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a moderate risk of rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches today, so swimmers and boaters should be careful.
Tonight is expected to be cool and breezy, with a low of 50 and gusts of up to 20 miles per hour.
Tomorrow's forecast calls for sun, a high of 68 and winds of 11 to 18 miles per hour with gusts of up to 23 miles per hour.
There is currently no precipitation forecast through Monday.
