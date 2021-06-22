Tuesday morning is expected to be cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, but blue skies are likely later.
The forecast calls for sun this afternoon, along with a high of 89 degrees. A low of 75 is forecast tonight.
Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected, according to the National Weather Service, though higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 92 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.