There will be some patchy fog until 9 a.m. Tuesday, but the rest of the day is likely to be sunny.
A high of 82 degrees is forecast, according to the National Weather Service, with a low of 63 tonight.
There is a 20% chance of showers Wednesday morning, increasing to a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms are likely Wednesday night.
