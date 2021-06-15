A heat index of 107 degrees is forecast Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunny weather is expected with a high of 96 degrees and a low of 74. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m.
The high heat index is once again expected to present an increased risk of heat-related ailments like dehydration and heatstroke. Residents are advised to drink plenty of water and stay in air-conditioned areas when possible.
Those working outside should take frequent breaks and wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Hot weather and scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue through the end of the week.
