An unstable air mass will move through South Texas on Tuesday afternoon.
The air mass will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday. The Crossroads area could experience severe storms through Tuesday evening, according to a news release from the National Weather Service.
There is a small risk of hail and damaging winds moving through the area with the storm.
Chances are very slim the storm could produce a tornado in the South Texas region, according to the National Weather Service.
A cold front will move through the region by Wednesday evening. Scattered thunderstorms will move through the area behind the front. Some of the storms may become severe Wednesday afternoon and evening.
A marginal risk exists for storms producing large hail and damaging winds in the Crossroads, according to the national weather service.
Tuesday has a 50% chance of rain and a high of 81 degrees. Chances of rain increase to 60% Wednesday with a high of 86 degrees and a 70% chance of rain Wednesday night with a low of 45 degrees.
Thursday will have a high of 58 degrees and a 40% chance of thunderstorms, which will clear up by Thursday night. The weekend is anticipated to be clear with a high of 63 degrees on Friday.
