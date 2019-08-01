Temperatures were expected to reach into the upper 90s Thursday.
Despite a 30% chance for showers, the day was expected to be hot with heat index values predicted to reach 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly clear skies and a low of 75 degrees were forecast for that night.
Friday was to be sunny and hot with a high of 98 degrees and a heat index as high as 105 degrees.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 75 degrees were expected.
