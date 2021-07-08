A flash flood watch remains in effect and showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue rolling through the Crossroads, bringing another 3-6 inches of rain to the region through Friday.
Victoria could receive another 3-5 inches of rain on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of precipitation locally is 90%.
Because soils in the region are already saturated due to the recent rainfall, the additional rains are likely to cause major flooding in some areas and leave both primary and secondary roads impassable.
Flooding is expected to be worst along rivers and tributaries and in low-lying and poor-draining areas. Major river flooding is expected along Copano Creek and Mission River in Refugio.
Poor driving conditions are expected along the coast, especially at high tide. There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Gulf, which makes swimming inadvisable. Recreational boaters are advised to take shelter until the storms pass and commercial vessels are likely to face dangerous sea conditions.
On Friday, there is an 80% chance of precipitation in Victoria and another 1-2 inches of rain are forecast. The chance of storms is expected to subside in the late afternoon.
