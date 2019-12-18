Freeze warning issued in Crossroads

Crossroads residents experienced chilling temperatures in the 20s Wednesday morning, and a freeze warning was issued through 9 a.m.

 Contributed

Freezing temperatures chilled the Crossroads into the 20s Wednesday morning.

Meteorologists recorded a low temperature of 26 degrees at 7:18 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The cold weather prompted the issuing of a freeze warning through 9 a.m.

Although the afternoon was predicted to warm to a high of 58 degrees by 3 p.m. with sunny skies, more cold weather is predicted overnight. 

Temperatures are forecast to plummet again to a low of 31 degrees.

Thursday, mostly sunny skies and a high of 62 degrees are forecast.

Thursday night should be much warmer with a low of 50 degrees with a 30% chance for rain.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.