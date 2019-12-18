Freezing temperatures chilled the Crossroads into the 20s Wednesday morning.
Meteorologists recorded a low temperature of 26 degrees at 7:18 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The cold weather prompted the issuing of a freeze warning through 9 a.m.
Although the afternoon was predicted to warm to a high of 58 degrees by 3 p.m. with sunny skies, more cold weather is predicted overnight.
Temperatures are forecast to plummet again to a low of 31 degrees.
Thursday, mostly sunny skies and a high of 62 degrees are forecast.
Thursday night should be much warmer with a low of 50 degrees with a 30% chance for rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.