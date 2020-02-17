Warm, overcast weather is expected Monday.
A high of 80 degrees and patchy drizzle is predicted, according to the National Weather Service.
Skies should remain mostly cloudy for the day.
Monday night, mostly cloudy skies should continue with a low of 66 degrees.
Tuesday, a 30% chance for rain is expected mostly after noon with a high of 80 degrees.
Tuesday night, a 40% chance for rain is forecast with cloudy skies and a low of 57 degrees.
