Sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s are expected Wednesday.
A high of 93 degrees is forecast for Wednesday and also Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Cool temperatures in the 70s are expected both nights along with clear skies.
The weekend could bring some rain with a slight chance for thunderstorms already expected.
