A partly sunny but nevertheless warm day is expected Thursday, the day after Christmas.
A high of 75 degrees is forecast with an overnight low of 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday, some rain is possible with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 76 degrees.
The chance for precipitation is 20%.
That night, a 20% chance for rain is predicted to continue with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 61 degrees.
