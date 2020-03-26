Warm weather and clear skies are forecast for Thursday.
A high of 90 degrees is predicted for the day with strong winds that could reach 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
A widespread morning fog should give way to clear, sunny skies in the afternoon.
That night, a low of 70 degrees and strong winds with gusts as powerful as 28 mph are forecast.
Friday should be partly sunny and warm with a high of 88 degrees.
That night, a low of 71 degrees is forecast.
