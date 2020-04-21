A high of 86 degrees and partly sunny skies are expected Tuesday.
Winds could be strong with gusts as powerful as 20 mph predicted, according to the National Weather Service.
Increasing cloud cover and a low of 71 degrees are forecast for that night.
Wednesday, a high of 86 degrees and is forecast with a 30% chance for showers and strong winds.
That night, a low of 68 degrees is expected.
