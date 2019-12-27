Less than a week from January, the Crossroads should reach into the mid 70s Friday.
A high of 75 degrees and partly sunny skies are forecast during the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Patchy fog is also expected before 9 a.m.
That night, a 20% chance for rain is predicted to dampen the area with more patchy fog after midnight and before 8 a.m.
Mostly cloudy skies and a low of 62 degrees also are forecast.
Saturday should be even warmer with a high of 75 degrees. Skies will likely be overcast with a 30% chance for rain and strong winds.
Saturday night, a 50% chance for rain is expected to continue with a low of 53 degrees.
Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high of 70 degrees and strong winds.
That night, mostly clear skies and a low of 41 degrees are predicted.
