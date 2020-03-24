Wednesday could reach into the 90s.
A high of 90 degrees and mostly cloudy skies are expected for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
A low of 67 degrees is forecast for that night.
Thursday should be slightly cooler with a high of 87 degrees and strong winds.
That night, a low of 70 degrees is expected.
