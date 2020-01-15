Exceptionally warm day coming

Highs will be well above normal today ranging from the lower 70s along the coast to the upper 80s over the Brush Country.

SOURCE: NWS

 Contributed

Wednesday could be the hottest January 15th on record.

With a high of 83 degrees forecast, there's little doubt the day will be unseasonably warm, according to the National Weather Service.

It would be one degree hotter than the hottest temperature recorded on that day.

In 2017, January 15th reached 82 degrees.

The coldest January 15th temperature, 25 degrees, was recorded in 1979.

And the average temperature in January is 53.9 degrees.

Wednesday night is expected to dip to 66 degrees.

Thursday should be warm again, but temperatures are not predicted to increase past 79 degrees.

A 40% chance for showers is also expected.

Thursday night, a low of 65 degrees is forecast.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.