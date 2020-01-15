Wednesday could be the hottest January 15th on record.
With a high of 83 degrees forecast, there's little doubt the day will be unseasonably warm, according to the National Weather Service.
It would be one degree hotter than the hottest temperature recorded on that day.
In 2017, January 15th reached 82 degrees.
The coldest January 15th temperature, 25 degrees, was recorded in 1979.
And the average temperature in January is 53.9 degrees.
Wednesday night is expected to dip to 66 degrees.
Thursday should be warm again, but temperatures are not predicted to increase past 79 degrees.
A 40% chance for showers is also expected.
Thursday night, a low of 65 degrees is forecast.
