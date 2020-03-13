A warm weekend is coming to the Crossroads.
A high of 82 degrees and mostly cloudy skies are expected for Friday with warm temperatures to follow through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday night, a low of 68 degrees and mostly cloudy skies are predicted.
Saturday, mostly cloudy skies and a high of 84 degrees with 20-mph gusts and strong winds are forecast.
That night, cloudy skies and a low of 67 degrees are forecast.
Sunday should be warm with a high of 82 degrees, and rain is possible with a 20% chance for storms.
Mostly cloudy skies and a low of 66 degrees are expected that night.
