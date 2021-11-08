After temperatures dipped into the 40s last week, warmer weather is ahead this week.
The National Weather Service forecasts blue skies with highs of around 80 and lows of around 60 in the days ahead.
Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 78 degrees and a low of 59. Patchy fog is likely before 9 a.m.
Fog will return between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Driver should use caution in foggy conditions, leaving extra space between their vehicle and others and turning on their low-beam headlights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.