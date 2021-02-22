If this week's forecast from the National Weather Service is any indication, Victoria appears prepared to leave last week's 20- and 30-degree temperatures in the rearview mirror.
Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 69 and a low of 40 degrees.
Patchy fog is likely to develop in the early morning Tuesday and last until 9 a.m. After that, sunny skies are expected again, with a high of 70 degrees and a low of 53.
The rest of the week is expected to be mild and overcast, with highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s, and between a 20% and 50% chance of showers from Wednesday evening through Sunday.
