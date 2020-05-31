Tropical Storm Amanda

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Tropical Storm Amanda, which formed in the East Pacific, and made landfall this morning along the Central American coast of Guatemala. This system is forecast to weaken by tonight and move northward possibly emerging over the southern Bay of Campeche on Monday.

The National Weather Service is monitoring a tropical storm near Central America.

Tropical Storm Amanda made landfall near Guatemala on Sunday morning after forming in the eastern Pacific Ocean, according to a weather service news release.

The storm system is expected to weaken Sunday night, move north and potentially emerge in the southern Bay of Campeche on Monday.

The system could redevelop through the middle of next week with the right conditions.

Although a direct impact is not expected in South Texas, the system has a 50% or medium chance of becoming a tropical cyclone.

Monday marks the official start of hurricane season.

