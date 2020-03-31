Wednesday could be the last sunny day for a while.
A high of 78 degrees and clear, blue skies are expected for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 60 degrees are predicted.
Thursday should turn cloudy with a 40% chance for showers.
That night, mostly cloudy skies and a low of 69 degrees are forecast.
Skies should remain cloudy through Sunday with periodic showers.
