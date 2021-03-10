Wednesday is forecast to be mostly cloudy with strong winds and a high of 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour are expected to increase to 17 to 22 miles per hour in the afternoon, and could gust up to 28 miles per hour.
A low of 65 is forecast tonight.
Similar conditions are expected to continue into Saturday.
