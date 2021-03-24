A high of 81 is forecast Wednesday and conditions are likely to be overcast.
Areas of fog are expected until 10 a.m. this morning.
There is a 20% of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
A low of 65 is forecast tonight.
There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday. High winds are expected tomorrow, with gusts of up to 26 miles per hour. Skies are expected to gradually clear over the course of the day.
Highs in the low- to mid-80s are forecast through the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.