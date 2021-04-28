Wednesday's forecast calls for cloudy conditions, a high of 83 degrees and breezy conditions later in the day.
Winds of 17 to 26 miles per hour with gusts of up to 36 miles per hour are expected.
There is a high risk of rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches today, which could make swimming dangerous.
A low of 72 is forecast tonight. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, increasing to a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning.
