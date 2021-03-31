Inclement weather is possible Wednesday, and temperatures are expected to drop abruptly from the low 70s to the low 60s by mid-morning.
There is a 30% chance of showers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, and skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy. Patchy fog is possible in some areas this morning.
The temperature is forecast to rise to 72 degrees by 9 a.m. and then drop rather quickly to 61 degrees, where it will remain for the rest of the day. A low of 46 is forecast tonight.
Winds of 17 to 22 miles per hour are possible, with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour.
There is a coastal flood advisory in effect for Gulf-facing beaches until 10 a.m. today.
Sunny weather is likely Thursday and Friday, but temperatures are expected to remain cool.
