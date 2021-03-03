Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
A low of 43 is forecast tonight.
The sunny weather is likely to continue through the weekend.
A high of 70 and a low of 54 is forecast Thursday. Friday's forecast calls for a high of 78 and a low of 52.
