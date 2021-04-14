Today's forecast calls for patchy fog this morning and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m.
Isolated severe storms are possible in the Victoria area, according to the National Weather Service. This could bring small hail and wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour. There is a low probability of large hail and damaging winds.
A high of 87 is forecast, with a low of 69 tonight.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday.
