The Guadalupe River is expected to remain above flood stage Wednesday, causing minor flooding in Victoria and Bloomington, according to the National Weather Service.
The river is likely to crest today and recede by Thursday morning in Victoria and by Saturday in Bloomington.
The flooding in Bloomington is expected to be somewhat more severe, extending farther into the floodplain. Oil tank batteries, pump jacks and secondary roads near the river could become flooded. Drivers should use caution.
Wednesday's forecast calls for sunny weather with a high of 82 degrees and a low of 61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.