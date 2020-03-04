Wednesday could heat up into the 80s.
A high of 82 degrees and 30% chance for rain are forecast for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Areas of dense fog are expected to last until noon, and cloudy skies are predicted with strong winds after noon.
That night, mostly cloudy skies and a low of 52 degrees are forecast.
Thursday should be mostly sunny and pleasantly warm with a high of 72 degrees.
Strong winds are expected again.
Thursday night should be mostly clear with a low of 48 degrees.
