There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms until 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Afterwards, cloudy skies and cooler weather are expected, with a high of 74 degrees and a low of 63 tonight.
Winds of 13 to 15 miles per hour are forecast with gusts of up to 20 miles per hour.
Partly sunny weather is likely Thursday and Friday.
