Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Breezy conditions are expected, with wind gusts reaching 21 miles per hour.
A low of 58 is forecast tonight.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early morning Thursday, between 3 and 5 a.m., with a slight chance of showers after 5 a.m.
Otherwise, Thursday will be sunny and cooler, with a high of 67 and a low of 48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.