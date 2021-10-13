Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Breezy conditions are expected, with winds gusting up to 23 miles per hour.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, along with a low of 76.
Thursday, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Victoria could see between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain.
