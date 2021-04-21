Blue skies are in the forecast again Wednesday and temperatures are expected to remain cooler.
The National Weather Service predicts a high of 71 today and a low of 54 tonight.
Breezes of 9 to 15 miles per hour with gusts of up to 21 miles per hour are expected.
Thursday, there is a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening and a 70% chance on Friday.
