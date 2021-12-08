Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 77 degrees.
Dense fog is expected this morning, which could create hazardous conditions for drivers, according to a National Weather Service advisory. Visibilities of a mile or less are expected, and a quarter mile or less in some areas.
Drivers should use their low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between their vehicle and others.
A low of 63 is forecast tonight.
