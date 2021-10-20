After patchy fog Wednesday morning, the rest of the day will be sunny, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 86 degrees is forecast, with a low of 66 tonight.
Thursday will also be foggy until 10 a.m. and sunny afterwards.
Highs in the mid-80s are forecast until the end of the week.
