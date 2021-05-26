Wednesday is forecast to be partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 86 degrees is forecast with a low of 73. Wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour are expected today.
Minor coastal flooding is likely today, which could make some beach access roads impassable and approach low-lying areas along intracoastal waterways and bays.
Moderate flooding along the Guadalupe River is expected to persist from Victoria down towards Tivoli for the next several days. In Victoria, Riverside Park is closed Wednesday and flooding could approach Patriot's Park.
