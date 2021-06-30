Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 90 degrees.
There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain is likely, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
This evening, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m.
A low of 74 is forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.