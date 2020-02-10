This Monday should be a wet and gloomy one with scattered rain and overcast skies.
A 50% chance for rain could bring showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon, according to the National Weather Service.
Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is predicted to fall.
Warm temperatures and a high of 76 degrees are also expected.
Monday night, showers are expected to continue with a 40% chance for rain.
The overnight low is 62 degrees.
Tuesday, a high of 62 degrees and 60% chance for rain is predicted.
Between a tenth and quarter inch of rain is predicted to fall.
Tuesday night should bring more rain with an 80% chance for precipitation.
The overnight low is 55 degrees.
