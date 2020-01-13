Showers and cloudy skies are likely throughout Monday, but at least temperatures should be warm.
A 60% chance for rain and cloudy skies are expected during the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is predicted to fall.
Temperatures should be warm with a high of 70 degrees forecast.
At night, the chance for rain could drop to 30% with a low of 64 degrees.
Tuesday should be also wet with a 40% chance for rain and a high of 79 degrees.
Skies will likely be mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog is predicted for the evening with a low of 68 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.