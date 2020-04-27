Warm weather and mostly sunny skies are predicted for Monday.
A high of 85 degrees is expected with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly cloudy skies are predicted for that night with a low of 72 degrees.
Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies and a high of 87 degrees are forecast.
That night, a low of 73 degrees is expected.
