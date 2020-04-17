The start of the weekend could bring some stormy weather.
A 40% chance for rain and high of 81 degrees are predicted for Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, rain could continue with a 305 chance for precipitation and low of 60 degrees.
Saturday, a 50% chance for rain and high of 73 degrees are expected.
Between a tenth and quarter inch of rain is predicted to fall.
That night, a 20% chance for rain and low of 70 degrees are forecast.
