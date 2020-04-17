Generic_Weather5.jpg
The start of the weekend could bring some stormy weather.

A 40% chance for rain and high of 81 degrees are predicted for Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

That night, rain could continue with a 305 chance for precipitation and low of 60 degrees.

Saturday, a 50% chance for rain and high of 73 degrees are expected.

Between a tenth and quarter inch of rain is predicted to fall.

That night, a 20% chance for rain and low of 70 degrees are forecast.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

