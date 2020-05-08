The weekend might start with storms.
A 40% chance for rain and storms is expected mainly before noon Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 86 degrees are expected with strong winds and gusts of up to 21 mph.
That night, a 40% chance for storms is forecast with cloudy skies and a low of 63 degrees.
Strong winds and gusts of up to 24 mph are expected.
Saturday, a 40% chance for rain and storms mainly before 5 p.m. is again predicted with cloudy skies and gusts of up to 21 mph.
A 10% chance for rain is expected to continue that night with a low of 60 degrees that night.
Sunday should be partly sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees.
That night should be mostly clear with a low of 60 degrees.
