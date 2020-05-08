Generic_Weather5.jpg
@WireImgId=10825643

The weekend might start with storms.

A 40% chance for rain and storms is expected mainly before noon Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 86 degrees are expected with strong winds and gusts of up to 21 mph.

That night, a 40% chance for storms is forecast with cloudy skies and a low of 63 degrees.

Strong winds and gusts of up to 24 mph are expected.

Saturday, a 40% chance for rain and storms mainly before 5 p.m. is again predicted with cloudy skies and gusts of up to 21 mph.

A 10% chance for rain is expected to continue that night with a low of 60 degrees that night.

Sunday should be partly sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees.

That night should be mostly clear with a low of 60 degrees.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.