Mostly clear skies and highs in the lower 90s are expected through the weekend.
A high of 91 degrees is forecast for Friday with mostly cloudy skies that should turn increasingly sunny, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday night, mostly clear skies and a low of 68 degrees are expected.
Saturday, sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees are forecast.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 69 degrees are predicted.
Sunday should be mostly sunny again with a high of 91 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies and a low of 70 degrees are forecast for that night.
