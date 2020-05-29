Generic_Weather5.jpg
Mostly clear skies and highs in the lower 90s are expected through the weekend.

A high of 91 degrees is forecast for Friday with mostly cloudy skies that should turn increasingly sunny, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday night, mostly clear skies and a low of 68 degrees are expected.

Saturday, sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees are forecast.

That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 69 degrees are predicted.

Sunday should be mostly sunny again with a high of 91 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies and a low of 70 degrees are forecast for that night.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

