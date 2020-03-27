Friday should be warm and breezy.
A high of 89 degrees, strong winds and gusts as powerful as 30 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday night, a 20% chance for rain and low of 72 degrees are predicted with strong winds of up to 22 mph.
Saturday, a 40% chance for rain is expected mainly after 1 p.m. with a high of 82 degrees.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 56 degrees are forecast.
Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high of 83 degrees.
Sunday night, a 20% chance for rain is expected with a low of 66 degrees.
