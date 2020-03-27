Generic_Weather5.jpg
Friday should be warm and breezy.

A high of 89 degrees, strong winds and gusts as powerful as 30 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday night, a 20% chance for rain and low of 72 degrees are predicted with strong winds of up to 22 mph.

Saturday, a 40% chance for rain is expected mainly after 1 p.m. with a high of 82 degrees.

That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 56 degrees are forecast.

Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high of 83 degrees.

Sunday night, a 20% chance for rain is expected with a low of 66 degrees.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

