The weather this weekend should be beautiful.
A high of 86 degrees is forecast for Friday with clear skies and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.
Partly cloudy skies and a low of 68 degrees are forecast for that night.
Saturday, more clear weather is expected with a high of 86 degrees and strong winds.
That night, mostly cloudy skies and a low of 70 degrees are forecast.
Sunday should be clear and warm with a high of 89 degrees.
Mostly clear skies and a low of 71 degrees are expected that night.
