Generic_Weather5.jpg
@WireImgId=10825643

The weather this weekend should be beautiful.

A high of 86 degrees is forecast for Friday with clear skies and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Partly cloudy skies and a low of 68 degrees are forecast for that night.

Saturday, more clear weather is expected with a high of 86 degrees and strong winds.

That night, mostly cloudy skies and a low of 70 degrees are forecast.

Sunday should be clear and warm with a high of 89 degrees.

Mostly clear skies and a low of 71 degrees are expected that night.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.