With a high of 84 degrees and sunny skies, Friday was looking beautiful.
Clear, cooler weather was forecast for the weekend with high temperatures in the low 90s continuing through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Patchy fog, mostly after 4 a.m., and a low of 64 degrees were forecast for Friday night.
Saturday, temperatures were expected to reach 91 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
That night, a low of 71 degrees and partly cloudy skies were expected.
Sunday, a 20% chance for rain was predicted with a high of 93 degrees and a low of 71 degrees that night.
The chance for rain was expected to reach 40% that night.
