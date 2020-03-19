The Crossroads could be in for a stormy weekend beginning Thursday night.
Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 82 degrees Thursday afternoon are expected to give way to a 60% chance for rain overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is predicted to fall during the night.
Friday, a 70% chance for rain is predicted to continue with a high of 78 degrees.
Between a tenth of an inch and quarter inch of rain is expected to fall.
Friday night could bring more storms with a 20% chance for rain.
Showers and storms are also likely Saturday and Sunday.
