Generic_Weather5.jpg
@WireImgId=10825643

The National Weather Service has issued forecasts for haze through Thursday night.

Carried from Africa's Saharan Desert by wind currents, the dust is expected to be especially strong Wednesday and Thursday, according to the weather service.

Visibility may be reduced and some people who may suffer from respiratory issues may experience complications.

Those people are advised to take precautions, such as wearing a mask or face covering when outside.

A high of 94 degrees and potential isolated showers before 11 a.m. are also forecast Wednesday.

Mostly sunny skies and strong winds are also expected.

That night should dip to about 77 degrees.

Thursday, a high of 96 degrees and widespread haze are expected.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.