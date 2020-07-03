The National Weather Service has issued forecasts for haze through Thursday night.
Carried from Africa's Saharan Desert by wind currents, the dust is expected to be especially strong Wednesday and Thursday, according to the weather service.
Visibility may be reduced and some people who may suffer from respiratory issues may experience complications.
Those people are advised to take precautions, such as wearing a mask or face covering when outside.
A high of 94 degrees and potential isolated showers before 11 a.m. are also forecast Wednesday.
Mostly sunny skies and strong winds are also expected.
That night should dip to about 77 degrees.
Thursday, a high of 96 degrees and widespread haze are expected.
